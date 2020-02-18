Govt to soon announce measures to deal with Coronavirus impact: FM
New Delhi: The government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
The minister was addressing media after meeting representatives of the industry to review the situation following the outbreak of the deadly virus in China.
Sitharaman said she would hold a meeting with the secretaires of different ministries tomorrow and then announce steps to deal with the situation in consultation with the Prime Minister's Office.
"There are no concerns about price rise so far due to Coronavirus," she said, adding it is too early to talk about the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Make in India initiative.
She also said there were no reports of shortage of medicines or medical equipment, instead the pharma industry is asking for lifting of ban on exports of certain items. However, there could be some disruptions in supplies and concerns have been expressed by the representative of pharma, solar and chemical industries,
she said.
