Govt to receive plans for semiconductor fabs and display units from January 1

New Delhi: Within days of announcing a Rs 76,000-crore policy push for semiconductor and display manufacturing, the government on Thursday said it will start receiving applications from companies keen on setting up semiconductor fabs, display units and for other related schemes from January 1, 2022.

Releasing the guidelines for mega scheme designed to woo large semiconductor players, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday exhorted firms to leverage this "good opportunity" and "right time" to set up their manufacturing operations in the

country.

Asked specifically about US chipmaker Intel, Vaishnaw declined to comment on specific players.

He, however, asserted that the overall response to the scheme is "good" and the government is "very hopeful".