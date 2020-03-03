Govt pegs 18% lower sugar production of 27.3 mt for 2019-20
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said the country's total sugar production is estimated to decline by 18 per cent to 27.3 million tonne (mt) in the ongoing 2019-20 season on fall in sugarcane output in key growing states.
Mills have produced 19.48 mt of sugar till February of the marketing year 2019-20 (October-September), according to the industry body ISMA.
"The sugar production in the current 2019-20 season is estimated to be about 27.3 mt vis-a-vis 33.13 mt achieved in last sugar season 2018-19 which is down by about 18 per cent," Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The decline in sugar production is due to fall in the production of sugarcane mainly in the major sugar-producing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, due to drought in some parts and heavy rains and floods in some other parts of these states, he said.
However, with the carry-over stock of about 14.5 mt of the previous sugar season and estimated production of about 27.3 mt in the current sugar season, the availability of sugar is sufficient to meet the domestic consumption of about 26 mt, he said.
"In view of sufficient availability of sugar in the country, the sugar prices in the domestic market are expected to remain stable," the minister said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Netanyahu begins talks to form coalition government3 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
Taliban attacks Afghan army bases, throwing peace talks into...3 March 2020 5:17 PM GMT
North Korea weapons test was 'long-range artillery': KCNA3 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon3 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Don't spare anyone involved in violence: CM requests PM3 March 2020 5:14 PM GMT