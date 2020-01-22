Govt nominee directors appointed on Unitech board

New Delhi: HDFC MD Renu Sud Karnad, Hiranandani group MD Niranjan Hiranandani, Embassy group CMD Jitu Virwani and NBCC's former CMD A K Mittal have been appointed as government's nominee directors on the board of crisis-hit Unitech.

B Sriram (former MD and CEO of IDBI Bank), and Girish Kumar Ahuja (Independent Director, SBI), have also been appointed on the board, which has been superseded by the central government on Supreme Court's direction.

In a regulatory filing, Unitech informed that Niranjan Hiranandani, Renu Sud Karnad, Girish Kumar Ahuja, Jitu Virwani, B Sriram and Anoop Kumar Mittai have been appointed as nominee directors of the central government on the board of directors of Unitech Ltd, with immediate effect:

"Furthermore, intimation of order(s) of central government regarding Prabhakar Singh would be issued separately," it added.

On Tuesday, Unitech's newly appointed chairman and managing director (CMD) Yudvir Singh Malik assumed office.

"Yudvir Singh Malik, IAS (Retd) has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the company in terms of order of the Supreme Court of India, with immediate effect," Unitech had said in a regulatory filing.