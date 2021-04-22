Govt may soon announce definition of essential supplies by e-tailers

New Delhi: The government may come out with a clear definition of essential and non-essential supplies made by e-commerce companies after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told industry captains that inconsistencies in classification of items across states will be looked into, sources said.

At a meeting she had with industry captains associated with FICCI, Sitharaman was told that there exist inconsistencies across states on what qualifies as essential and what is non-essential supplies by e-commerce companies.

To this remarked that this was a fit case for examination and she would take the matter to group of ministers, sources with knowledge of the deliberations at the meeting said.

The finance ministry and FICCI did not immediately comment on the issue.

Several states have imposed local lockdowns to control the fresh wave of coronavirus infections. They have allowed only essential deliveries by e-commerce companies but the list of such items varies with a state even allowing home delivery of liquor in the essential items.

Addressing representatives of industry chambers CII and FICCI, Sitharaman urged the industry to wait and watch for the next few days to assess the situation amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and also assured India Inc of full government support.

With the five-fold strategy adopted in handling the COVID-19 cases i.e., test, track, treat, COVID-19 protocols and vaccination there may be a positive change in the way the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is moving.

"Industry is watching out and I would want you (industry) to keenly observe what is going on and we are together with the industry in (fighting) this (pandemic).

"I am sure all of us together will understand how best to now ramp up and sustain the growth momentum which all of us are keen to see between the last quarter and this quarter," she added.

She further said sectors like hospitality, aviation, travel, tourism and hotels faced great difficulty since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS 2.0) for these sectors, and I will ensure the efficiency with which it was performing last year," she said.