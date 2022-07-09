Govt launches Jute Mark
Kolkata: The government on Saturday introduced certification of authenticity for jute products with the unveiling of "Jute Mark India" logo by the Union Textile Secretary U P Singh. It is an initiative to promote and protect Indian jute products, Singh said.
"The Jute Mark India (JMI) scheme will provide the collective identity and assurance on origin and quality for traditional jute and jute products. The JMI would therefore be a hallmark of powerful creative work that defines the jute product with quality, distinguishes it from competition and connects it with customers," a National Jute Board said in a
statement.
The certification is expected to boost domestic market and exports of jute products from India.
Each Jute Mark label will contain a unique QR code and by scanning it, customers can learn about the producer.
Jute Mark India was implemented under an umbrella scheme for development and promotion of the jute sector between FY2021-22 and FY2025-26 with a total financial outlay of Rs 485.58 crore by the
Centre.
