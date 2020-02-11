Govt issues notices in 422 cases involving Rs 12K cr under foreign black money law
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has issued notices under foreign black money law in 422 cases involving undisclosed assets and income of over Rs 12,600 crore till December 2019, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the Income Tax Department has taken continuous and concerted actions under the Black Money
(Undisclosed Foreign Income & Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act since it came into force on July 1, 2015.
"As a result, as on December 31, 2019, notices have been issued in 422 cases under this Act, involving undisclosed foreign assets and income of over Rs 12,600 crore," he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
With regard to deposits made in unreported foreign bank accounts in HSBC cases, so far undisclosed income of more than Rs 8,460 crore has been brought to tax and penalty of more than Rs 1,290 crore levied. About 204 prosecution complaints have been filed.
"Sustained investigations conducted in the cases revealed by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have led to detection of more than Rs 11,010 crore of credits in the undisclosed foreign accounts so far. About 99 prosecution complaints have been filed," Thakur said.
In the Panama Paper Leaks investigations, undisclosed foreign investments amounting to over Rs 1,550 crore have been detected. About 38 prosecution complaints have been filed, he added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Indian sustains severe burn injuries while trying to save...12 Feb 2020 7:09 AM GMT
Kapil, Azharuddin urge BCCI to take action against U-19...12 Feb 2020 7:07 AM GMT
CBI bribery case: Why bigger accused roaming free, says...12 Feb 2020 6:59 AM GMT
BJP to review Delhi poll results today12 Feb 2020 6:53 AM GMT
India Will Give Memorable Welcome: PM Modi On Donald...12 Feb 2020 6:45 AM GMT