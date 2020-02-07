Millennium Post
Home > Business > Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on 90 Chinese items

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on 90 Chinese items

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on 90 Chinese items

New Delhi: Anti-dumping duty has been imposed on as many as 90 items imported from China that include two pharmaceutical products, Parliament was informed on Friday.

"Further, 24 anti-dumping investigations are presently in progress against the alleged dumping of imports from China," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, conducts anti-dumping investigations on the basis of a duly substantiated application filed by domestic industry alleging dumping of goods into the country causing injury to the domestic industry.

(Image from cnbctv18.com)

Agencies

Agencies

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top