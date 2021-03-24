Govt hopeful of resolving Iran's currency issue by next month; export to resume soon

New Delhi: As India's export of commodities like sugar to Iran has been hit due to Tehran's rupee reserves shortage with Indian banks, the government on Wednesday said the two nations are negotiating for the use of other currencies for bilateral trade and is hopeful of resolving the matter by next month.

Iran's rupee reserves have reduced significantly in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two banks authorised to facilitate rupee trade. As a result, exports of agri-commodities like sugar, tea and rice have almost stopped because exporters are not sure of getting paid on time.

"Our negotiations with Iran are on. The Ministry of External Affairs is negotiating. We hope to see a breakthrough soon. ...We are trying to resolve this by April," Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said.

Iran still has some quantity of other currencies.

The two countries are discussing to allow any other currency that banks can accept for bilateral trade, he said.

Asked when sugar export from India will resume, the secretary said the issue will hopefully get resolved by April and thereafter the shipments can take place.