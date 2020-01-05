Govt has taken steps to address issues without waiting for Budget
Jaipur: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre has taken steps to address the challenges faced by various sectors without waiting for the Budget.
She also said that GST collection, which crossed Rs 1 lakh crore per month mark during the last two months, will remain "good" in coming days.
"The government has been regularly taking steps to help sectors which are facing challenges. Without waiting for the Budget, we are taking the steps," the minister said. "The GST collection has gone above Rs 1 lakh crore per month. It will remain good in the days to come," Sitharaman said.
