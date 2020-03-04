'Govt has taken action against 8,000 social media links'
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it has taken action against over 8,000 links on social media in 2018 and 2019 under the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The action was taken under Section 69A of the Act that empowers the government to block any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any computer resource in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable
offence.
"A total of 4,192 and 3,847 complaints for blocking of URLs (uniform resource locators) under the above said provisions of Section 69A of the Act were received by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) during the year 2018 and 2019 (till August) respectively," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
The minister said the government has taken appropriate action to block URLs, following the norms prescribed in the rules notified under Section 69A of the Act.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus panic just to divert attention from Delhi riots:...4 March 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Adjournment for a month unjustified: SC asks HC to hear...4 March 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 15 Italians4 March 2020 6:02 PM GMT
7 months on, ban on social media lifted in J&K4 March 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Centre clears 72 changes to Companies Act, 20134 March 2020 6:00 PM GMT