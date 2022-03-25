Govt has just 5,384 e-cars in its fleet of 8.47 lakh vehicles deployed in ministries and other offices

New Delhi: With the government agencies showing reluctance in replacing petrol/diesel-run vehicles with electric cars, it seems the Centre may not be able to achieve its climate targets of making India an emission-free country as just 5,384 electric vehicles, which accounts for 0.64 per cent, have been included in the fleet of total 8,47,544 vehicles deployed in the ministries and other offices of state/UT till February 2, 2022.



In a written reply, Union Minister RK Singh told Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Power has requested all the ministries in the government of India and the state governments to join the initiative on transformative electric mobility and advise their respective departments to shift their fleet of official vehicles from present internal combustion engine (ICE) based vehicles to electric vehicles.

However, the local authorities have taken a lead among all as in the fleet of 29,083 vehicles, the local authorities have included 1,352 electric vehicles, which accounts for 4.65 per cent of the total vehicles being in use by different civic bodies. The autonomous bodies have added 755 electric vehicles in the fleet of total 37,573 vehicles in use till February 2, 2022.

The police department has just 0.02 per cent electric vehicles in its fleet of 16,117 vehicles in use. As per the information, the police department has just three electric vehicles in use.

Under the Central government category, which comprises several ministries and their departments, there are just 578 electric vehicles in use, which is 0.59 per cent of the total fleet of 98,461 vehicles.

The public sector undertakings (PSU) has added 1,273 electric cars in the fleet of 1,64,748 vehicles being used for the travelling purpose of officials and others.

Even though the state governments have a fleet of 3,86,758 vehicles, they have replaced petrol/diesel-run vehicles with just 1,237 electric cars, which accounts for 0.32 per cent, while state transport corporations/departments have 186 electric vehicles in use out of total 1,14,804 vehicles.