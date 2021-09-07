Govt forms task force on coal-based hydrogen production

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said it has constituted a task force and expert committee to prepare a road map for coal-based hydrogen production.

This is aimed at contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of a hydrogen-based economy in a clean manner.

"Ministry of Coal has constituted 2 Committees today, one to oversee the program and another of experts to give guidance to the Ministry," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The task force has been constituted under the chairmanship of Coal Additional Secretary Vinod Kumar Tiwari. Its broad terms of reference include monitoring of activities towards achieving coal-based hydrogen production and usage and coordination with Coal Gasification Mission and NITI Aayog. The broad terms of reference of the expert committee include identifying experts in India and co-opting as members, desk-based review of progress in hydrogen technology and also reviewing ongoing research projects in hydrogen technology.