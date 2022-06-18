Govt for unleashing entrepreneurial skills of youth, says Sanjeev Sanyal

Kolkata: The government wants to unleash the entrepreneurial skills of Indian youth, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council said here on Saturday.

The noted economist was speaking at Bharat Chamber of Commerce's conference on Reform agenda for the next 24 years.'

I believe that three important reforms are necessary to be implemented if we are to evolve as a superpower in the next 25 years. Firstly, we need to enforce legal contract and deliver speedy justice. Secondly, administrative reforms such as re-orienting the Government departments and recruiting specialised professionals are needed. Lastly, infrastructure development has to be top-notched which India has achieved to a great extent , he stated.

The Government intends to create opportunities for unleashing the innate entrepreneurial skills of the people, Sanyal said.

He said that since an economy is complicated with exposure to frequent unprecedented shocks, there neither exists a definitive strategy nor any optimal point of equilibrium, which may be equated in course

of time.