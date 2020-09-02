Govt extends tenure of LC Goyal as CMD, ITPO

New Delhi: A one-year extension was given to L C Goyal on Monday as the Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and he will continue in the post till September 1, 2021, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

This is his fourth's extension on the post.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in tenure of Goyal, a 1979 batch IAS (retired) officer of Kerala cadre, as Chairman and Managing Director, ITPO for a period of one year beyond 01.09.2020 i.e. upto 01.09.2021, the order said.

Goyal, who had worked as Union Home Secretary briefly, was on August 31, 2015 appointed as the ITPO chief.

His term was extended for one-year each on August 14, 2017, July 31, 2018 and on August 22, 2019. ITPO is the premier trade promotion agency of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.