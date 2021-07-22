Govt extendes deadline for e-filing 15CA & 15CB forms

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted further relaxation in the e-filing of forms 15CA and 15CB and it has now been decided to extend the date to August 15 from the earlier deadline of July 15, a Finance Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Forms 15CA and 15CB electronically.

Currently, taxpayers upload Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorised dealer for any foreign remittance.

In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, the CBDT had earlier decided that taxpayers could submit the forms manually to the authorised dealer till July 15.

It has now been decided to extend the aforesaid date to August 15 and taxpayers can now submit the said forms manually to the authorised dealers till August 15, the CBDT said.

Authorised dealers are advised to accept such forms till August 15 for the purpose of foreign remittances, the statement added.

