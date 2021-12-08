'Govt considering to link price of coking coal to imported dry fuel'

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that for higher supply of coking coal in the country and to ensure that it is provided at a cheaper rate, it is considering measures like linking the price of domestic coking coal to the imported dry fuel.

The development assumes significance in the wake of an inter-ministerial panel suggesting formulating an import parity-based pricing mechanism for domestic coking coal factoring the quality parameters.

"For higher supply of coking coal in the country and to ensure it is provided at a cheaper rate, the decision to yet reduce ash percentage with upgraded technology and the price of coking coal to be linked to imported coal are the measures under consideration," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The committee, headed by the coal additional secretary, has also suggested the identification of additional coking coal blocks for production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) and the private sector and auction of CBM overlap coking coal blocks.

Recently, the formed inter-ministerial committee, including industry stakeholders, to strategise augmentation of coking coal production in India has submitted its recommendations, the ministry said in the statement.

Based on this, the coal ministry has set up the mission coking coal to evolve a road map for increasing production and utilisation of domestic coking coal.

The main recommendations of the committee include having an incentive-based framework to encourage the steel sector for utilisation of stamp charging technology and invest in R&D initiatives for redesigning blast furnaces for utilisation of domestic coking coal.

The panel also recommended that CIL should publish mine-wise/seam-wise details of coking properties of coal on its website and purchaser may be allowed to choose from a specific source.

The committee also suggested that tax incentives may be provided to the entities for manufacturing of underground mining machinery and entities engaged in underground mining and allocation of coking coal linkages by CIL to private washeries, setting up of coking coal washeries on an aggregator model basis.

The main recommendations include: Adopting existing advanced technology for the beneficiation of coking coal, developing a policy framework for disposal of washery rejects and middlings may be reviewed and made more elaborate", the statement said.