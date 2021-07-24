Govt buys wheat worth `85,581 crore at MSP so far

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has procured a record 433.32 lakh tonnes of wheat so far this marketing year at minimum support price (MSP) for Rs 85,581 crore. "Current Rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22 has concluded in most of wheat procuring States and till now (up to July 22) a quantity of 433.32 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured," an official statement said.

The procurement is an all-time high, as it has exceeded the previous record of 389.92 lakh tonnes achieved in RMS 2020-21 (April-March).

"About 49.14 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 85,581.35 crore," the food ministry said.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 (October to September) is continuing smoothly in the procuring states. The Centre has purchased a record 869.76 lakh tonnes of paddy up to July 22, 2021, as against 759.24 lakh tonnes procured in the corresponding period of the previous year.