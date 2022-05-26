Govt brings import of paper under compulsory registration from Oct
New Delhi: The import policy of major paper products has been amended from 'Free' to 'Free subject to compulsory registration under Paper Import Monitoring System'. A notification to this effect has been issued by DGFT on Wednesday .
This order shall be applicable on a range of paper products, such as newsprint, handmade paper, wallpaper base, duplicating paper, coated paper, uncoated paper, Litho and offset paper, tissue paper, parchment paper, carbon paper, wall paper, envelops, toilet paper, cartons, account books, labels, bobbins, etc. Paper products like currency paper, bank bond and cheque paper, security printing paper, etc. have been excluded from this policy change.
Domestic paper industry has been raising issues of dumping of paper products in the domestic market by way of under-invoicing, entry of prohibited goods by mis-declaration, re-routing goods through other countries in lieu of trade agreements. A large proportion of paper products are imported under "Others" category Tariff Lines. The move will also go a long way in promoting Make In India and Atmanirbhar in this category.
A user friendly interface has been created for the implementation of Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS). Any importer will be able to obtain an automatic registration number online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500 . The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 75th day and not later than 5th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment.
