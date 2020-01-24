Govt appoints L V Prabhakar as MD of Canara Bank
New Delhi: The government on Friday announced appointment of L V Prabhakar as managing director and CEO of Canara Bank.
He will replace R A Sankara Narayanan who demits office on January 31.
The central government appoints L V Prabhakar as MD and CEO with effect from February 1, 2020, and up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation December 31, 2022 or until further orders, an official order said.
Prabhakar, currently executive director at Punjab National Bank. Prior to joining PNB in 2018, he served Allahabad Bank in various capacities.
He took over the reins of Executive Director PNB at a tumultuous time when Nirav Modi fraud was unearthed. For a long period of time he single-handedly managed the responsibilities of three executive directors.
He has spearheaded recovery efforts of the bank. During his tenure, the gross domestic business increased by Rs 1 lakh crore to landmark figure of Rs 11.45 lakh crore with gross recovery of more than Rs 20,000 crore.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Trinamool Congress to intensify movement against CAA, NRC24 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
No blanket ban on NSA: SC24 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
India faces first fall in direct taxes in at least 224 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Coronavirus: 9 back from China under watch24 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Arbitrary or excessive tax is also social injustice: CJI24 Jan 2020 5:54 PM GMT