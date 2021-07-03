Government includes retail, wholesale trade under MSMEs

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced inclusion of retail and wholesale trade under MSMEs as per which they will also now get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

He said the retail and wholesale trade sector was left out of the ambit of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

"Now under the revised guidelines, retail and wholesale trade will also benefit from priority sector lending under RBI guidelines," the MSME minister added.

In a tweet, he said the government is committed to strengthening MSMEs and make them engines of economic growth.

The revised guidelines will benefit 2.5 crore retail and wholesale traders. The move would also allow them to register on Udyam portal.

Commenting on the development, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said, with this decision, traders will be able to avail requisite finances from banks and financial institutions under priority sector lending.

Besides, now the traders can avail the benefits of several other government schemes for MSMEs, it said in a statement.

According to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), this will give retail micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the support they need to survive, revive and thrive.

This landmark decision will have a structural impact on the sector, helping it get formalised by giving better finance options for businesses that want to get structured, an RAI statement quoted CEO Kumar Rajagopalan as saying.

The pandemic-affected traders will now be able to restore their businesses by obtaining necessary finances from banks which were earlier denied to them.

This step of the government will prove to be a milestone step in reviving not only the economy but even the most vibrant retail trade of India, they added.