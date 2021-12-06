Government expands SCALE committee; appoints three new members, say Sources

New Delhi: The government has expanded the SCALE committee (Steering Committee for Advancing Local Value-Add and Exports) by adding three new members, hailing from diverse industry backgrounds, according to an industry insider.

The new appointees are Panasonic India Chairman and CEO Manish Sharma, Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar, and Asian Paints co-promoter and Chairman Addverb Technologies Jalaj Dani, he said.

Currently, the 14-member Steering Committee for Advancing Local Value-Add and Exports (SCALE) committee is headed by former Mahindra CEO Pawan Goenka.

Besides, Invest India CEO Deepak Bagla, PI Industries CMD Salil Singhal and JSW Steel Group CFO Sehshagiri Rao are on the board of the SCALE Committee.

It has representation from industry bodies such as FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM and officials from commerce and other ministries.

The SCALE Committee is formed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been working closely with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the guidance of the ministry.

It has facilitated the development of two dozen working groups to address specific issues to accelerate local manufacturing.

Each working group includes at least six-seven companies' representatives from one manufacturing segment as well as liaisons with their respective ministries on effectively addressing the challenges.

The SCALE committee has given impetus to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is enabling the environment for domestic manufacturing capability in the country.

The government has allocated Rs 1.97 lakh crore to 13 key sectors in the Union Budget 2021-22, which will pave the way for a game-changing shift towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Through the PLI scheme, the minimum additional production in India over the next five years is expected to be at around Rs 37.5 lakh crore in sectors such as white goods (ACs and LEDs), auto components, pharmaceuticals drugs, specialty steel, and telecom & networking products, among others.