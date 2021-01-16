Gorakhpur to be developed as garment industry hub soon

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to develop Gorakhpur into a garment industry hub, stating that it will give an impetus to garment industries in the eastern UP.

For the development, the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) will be providing four-acre land on which the flatted factory will be built and will make it available for entrepreneurs.

During his two-day visit to Gorakhpur on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath met the delegation, under the banner of the Chamber of Industries and discussed the progress report in this

regard.

Telling the officials that it is a great opportunity for the city as well as the state, CM said, "You people should work and take the development of garment hub in the interest of Purvanchal and yourself in order to encourage self-employment."

In this regard, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), during his visit to Gorakhpur on the occasion of Gorakhpur Mahotsav, spoke to people associated with the garment industries at Circuit House.

Sehgal said, "I request you all to visit Noida once and see the method of working there. Also, decide the expansion plan and let us know how many machines, and how much space is required. Everything will be provided accordingly to the flatted factory."

This initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government of building flatted factory will not only boost the textile industries (that also falls under the One District One Product scheme) but will also generate employment opportunities for the workers who have returned to UP during the COVID-19

lockdown.

It is worth mentioning that as soon as CM Yogi was elected as the Member of Parliament of Gorakhpur, he took serious initiatives to make his dream of making Purvanchal a hub of textile industries come true. Now, being the CM of the state, he has started a serious exercise to built garment parks and textile

parks here.

Over time, the textile industries gradually succumbed to a lack of technology and the neglect of governments. People associated with these industries switched their profession and sought another occupation.

Under the BJP Government, the skill mapping of more than 50 lakh migrants who returned from other states during the lockdown showed that they have considerable proficiency in the garment sector.

Considering them as a resource, the CM Yogi led BJP government prepared an action plan to make Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Meerut, the hub of garments.