Google to bring reward point system for Play Store users

New Delhi: Internet major Google will roll out it's reward point system in India, which can be redeemed for making purchases at Play Store, the company said on Tuesday. The facility, Google Play Points, is available in 28 countries globally. "Google Play Points helps users earn points and rewards for the many ways they use the platform. Over the past years, Google Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries and has more than 100 million people finding value in the programme. The programme will be rolled out to users in India in the coming week," the company said in a statement.

With Play Points, users will be able to earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions.

Google Play has also partnered with developers of popular apps and games across the world, which will enable users to redeem their points for special in-app items.