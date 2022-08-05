Gold marginally lower; silver falls Rs 487
New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday was marginally down by Rs 9 to Rs 52,592 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.
The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,601 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also declined by Rs 487 to Rs 58,477 per kg from Rs 58,964 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,789 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 20.13 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded below USD 1,790 (per ounce) still heading for positive week ending on economic slowdown worries and risk premium over China - Taiwan tension," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.
