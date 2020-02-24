Gold futures jump Rs 401 to Rs 43,067 per 10 gm
New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday jumped Rs 401 to Rs 43,067 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators increased their bets tracking positive trend overseas.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April traded higher by Rs 401, or 0.94 per cent, to Rs 43,067 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,117 lots.
The yellow metal for June delivery edged up by Rs 406, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 43,269 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 125 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants on positive cues from global markets mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold prices rose 0.93 per cent to USD 1,664.20 per ounce in New York.
