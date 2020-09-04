GoAir to add over 100 flights in domestic network from September 5

Mumbai: Budget carrier GoAir on Friday announced the addition of over 100 new flights in its domestic network, including from its base Mumbai besides other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, starting September 5.

The airline, in a release, also said it expects the capacity to reach 45 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level by September 21 and by October 15 to 60 per cent of what it was operating prior to the emergence of the pandemic in the country.

The domestic aviation sector is witnessing a gradual growth in demand owing to increased traffic, which is expected to spike further with many states lifting travel curbs, said GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kauhik Khona.

The new connections include services to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Varanasi,

Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh and Jammu.

Following the introduction of new services, GoAir will operate two daily flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and one daily service each from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Varanasi and Jaipur. Similarly, the airline will operate four flights a week from Mumbai to

Lucknow, the airline said in a release.