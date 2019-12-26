GoAir expects operations to normalise by weekend

New Delhi: As bad weather and recent protests in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have hindered flight schedules and caused delay in operations of several flights, GoAir on Thursday said its operations would be back on track by the end of the current week.

A GoAir spokesperson said that along with bad weather and ongoing protests, delay in delivery of aircraft by Airbus and non-availability of spare engines from Pratt & Whitney also added to its operational challenges.

"The airline is currently working to normalize its operations with the support of its pilots and cabin crew and expects to be on track by the end of this week," the spokesperson said.

The statement said that due to inclement weather in north India, GoAir experienced extensive flight delays and diversions leading to cancellations of flights as our crew approached its Flight Duty time Limits (FDTL) in the last two-three days.

"GoAir has placed an order of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft and has experienced delivery delays during the month of November and December, adding to its operational challenges. During the same time, non-availability of Pratt & Whitney spare engines have also hampered the smooth functioning of the airline," said the spokesperson.