'Goa should promote water transport'

Panaji: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari on Monday suggested Goa to promote water transport, saying it holds huge potential for the coastal state.

He said Goa also has potential in the shipping segment and in medical equipment manufacturing.

Gadkari was speaking at an interactive session with industrialists under PM Gati Shakti initiative.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present at the event organised by state-run Goa Investment Promotion Board and Facilitation

Board.

Gati Shakti is a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

Gadkari said a lot of new technologies are available in the world now. Why are you (Goa government) not taking advantage of water transport? There is potential for water transport. My suggestion is to promote it. I tried my level best when I was the shipping minister, but I could not get success, he said.

There is also a lot of potential in Goa for the shipping industry, the Union minister said. During the interaction, Gadkari gave details of the PM Gati Shakti master plan and said the government wants to complete all projects by

2024-25.