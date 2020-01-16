GMR Infra to sell 49% stake in airport biz to Tata Group subsidiary
New Delhi: GMR Infrastructure on Thursday said it will sell 49 per cent stake instead of 44.44 per cent in its airport business to Tata Group subsidiary TRIL Urban Transport, as the group continues with efforts to trim its debt.
The diversified group has decided to increase the quantum of stake sale nearly 10 months after announcing the deal, which also received green signal from the Competition Commission of India (CCI)in October last year.
In a filing to the stock exchanges, GMR Infrastructure said it has decided to "increase the transaction size by agreeing to divest 49 per cent in GMR Airports Limited (vs previously agreed 44.44 per cent) to TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (part of TATA Group), an affiliate of GIC and SSG Capital Management... in one or more tranches".
The deal would be subject to regulatory approvals.
An amended and restated Shares Subscription and Purchase Agreement and Shareholders Agreement has been executed for the revised deal, according to the filing.
GMR Group operates airports in New Delhi and Hyderabad. It also has stakes in Mactan-Cebu airport in the Philippines and Crete aerodrome in Greece.
The transaction involves offloading stake in GMR Airports to TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd, Valkyrie Investment and Solis Capital.
Valkyrie is an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, while Solis is an investment vehicle of the SSG Group.
In October, the CCI cleared the proposed transaction subject to certain modifications.
According to the announcement made in March last year, the deal valued GMR Airports at over Rs 17,700 crore.
Post-deal, GMR Infrastructure and subsidiaries would hold around 54 per cent stake in the airport arm, the consortium of new investors would own close to 45 per cent and the remaining would be with an employees welfare trust, as per the announcement.
Shares of GMR Infrastructure closed marginally lower at Rs 23.85 on the BSE.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gangasagar a huge success16 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
MEA says China 'should refrain from raising Kashmir at16 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
JNU extends semester registration date till Jan 1716 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Nitish will lead NDA in Bihar polls: Amit Shah16 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from16 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT