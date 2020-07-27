GM Northern Railway holds performance review meeting

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern & North Central Railways held a performance review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway through video conferencing from Baroda House, NR headquarter office in New Delhi.

He discussed the on-going efforts of the various departments in maintaining and enhancing the infrastructure and assets of the zone.

As normal train operations have not been resumed yet, Northern Railway is focusing to work on improving the safety issues, maintenance and monitoring of rail tracks especially as the monsoon season is on, efforts to increase speed in sections, improving amenities on stations and steps to prevent spread of coronavirus in the Railway fraternity. Safety has been prime focus over Indian Railways bringing down accidents to a minimum level over the years. Efforts put in by the 5 Divisions of Northern Railway to further improve safety were discussed in detail in the meeting.

The GM advised that all laid down procedures of train operations, maintenance of assets both permanent way and rolling stock should be immaculate. He also reiterated on regularly sensitizing and training the staff involved to prevent mishaps due to human errors.