Glitches in new I-T portal: FinMin, Infy meet today to discuss stakeholder inputs

New Delhi: Two weeks since the much talked about new income tax return filing portal was launched, technical glitches continue to mar the site, an issue Finance Ministry officials will take up in a meeting with Infosys — the vendor which provided the IT solution — at a meeting on Tuesday.

Several stakeholders have submitted written inputs highlighting the issues facing the portal as well as areas that need to be fixed.

At the company's annual shareholder meeting, Infosys had on Saturday stated that it is working to resolve the issues and has already succeeded on some fronts.

Addressing shareholders' questions on the matter, Infosys said it is deeply concerned with the inconvenience caused by the technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal, and it is working to resolve all the issues at the earliest.

"Infosys is working to resolve the concerns in the new income tax e-filing portal. For the last week, several of the technology glitches, which impacted the performance and stability, have been addressed. And as a result, we have observed lakhs of unique daily users in the portal," said Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao while responding to queries during the AGM. Answering a shareholder's question, Rao informed that close to one lakh income tax returns have been filed so far on the portal.

However, stakeholders, in response to the finance ministry's invitation for comments last week, highlighted continued glitches such as inability to view past e-filed returns, longer loading time of the web page, weak user interface and inability to view old demand, grievances and intimation orders.

The e-filing portal, www.incometax.gov.in, was launched on June 7. The tax department as well as the government said it was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly.

This is the portal that common income tax payers will also use to file their annual returns for the assessment year 2021-22, for income earned in financial year 2020-21.

The last date for filing of such returns by individual taxpayers is September 30.