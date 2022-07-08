Gita Gopinath becomes 1st woman, 2nd Indian to feature on IMF's 'wall of former chief economists'
New Delhi: India-born Gita Gopinath became the first woman and second Indian to feature on the 'wall of former chief economists' of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The first Indian to achieve the honour was Raghuram Rajan who was Chief Economist and Director of Research of IMF between 2003 and 2006.
Gopinath was appointed as IMF Chief Economist in October 2018 and was later promoted as the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director in December last year.
"Breaking the trend I joined the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF," she said in a tweet, which also displayed the wall of former chief economists with her photograph. Gopinath had served as the first female chief economist of the Washington-based global lender for three years.
Gopinath's research has been published in many top economics journals. Prior to her appointment as IMF Chief Economist, she was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics in the economics department of Harvard University.
Before joining the faculty of Harvard University in 2005, she was an assistant professor of economics at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt sanctions village development schemes worth about Rs 71 crore7 July 2022 7:34 PM GMT
579 fresh cases, one death7 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
L-G lays foundation stone of automated puzzle car parking7 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Licences of country liquor suppliers extended in Delhi7 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Rajendra Pal Gautam reviews progress of septic tank scheme7 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT