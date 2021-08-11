Gajendra Singh joins oil regulator PNGRB

New Delhi: Former director for marketing in gas utility GAIL India Ltd Gajendra Singh has been appointed as a member of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), which is downstream oil regulator.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed Singh and GAIL Director (Finance) Anjani Kumar Tiwari as members in the PNGRB, according to an official order issued on August 7.

Singh has accepted the appointment and joined PNGRB on Monday.

Sources said Tiwari hasn't joined as he is yet to be relieved from GAIL, where he is serving as Director (Finance). His term at GAIL is till November-end.

According to the order, they have been appointed to the post for five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earlier.

Singh, who has 35 years of exposure in the gas sector, retired from GAIL in June last year, and will have a tenure of almost four years.