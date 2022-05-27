GAIL's records 62% rise in revenue, PAT up 112% to `10,364 cr

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited recorded 62 per cent increase in Revenue from Operations to Rs 91,646 crore in FY22 as against Rs 56,738 crore in FY21, Profit before Tax (PBT) increased by 113 per cent to Rs 13,590 in FY 22 crore as against Rs 6,386 crore in FY21. The Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 112 per cent to Rs 10,364 crore in FY22 as against Rs 4,890 crore in FY21 mainly on account of increased gas marketing and transmission volume, better gas marketing spread and higher product prices.

Revenue from Operations for quarter ended on 31st March 22 increased by 73 per cent to Rs 26,968 crore as compared to Rs 15,549 crore in corresponding period of previous year. PBT registered a growth of 36 per cent to Rs 3,546 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 2,612 crore during Q4 FY21. PAT increased by 41 per cent to Rs 2,683 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 1,908 crore in Q4 FY21 mainly on account of improved gas marketing spread and better product prices.

On consolidated basis, GAIL Group achieved Annual Revenue from Operations, PBT & PAT of Rs 92,874 crore, Rs 15,464 crore & Rs 12,256 crore in FY 22, up by 62 per cent, 100 per cent & 100 per cent respectively against FY 21. The quarterly Revenue from Operations, PBT & PAT achieved in Q4 FY22 is Rs 27,328 crore, Rs 4,375 crore & Rs 3,454 crore, up by 73 per cent, 36 per cent & 39 per cent respectively against Q4FY 21.

Manoj Jain, CMD GAIL informed that this is the highest yearly financial results on all the three parameters ever reported by the company in its history. GAIL has incurred a Capex of Rs 7,738 crore mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs, etc. GAIL's spending in CSR during the year is 3 per cent against the mandate spend of 2 per cent. GAIL has paid Dividend for Rs 3,996 crore (@ Rs 9/share), in addition GAIL Board has recommended Final Dividend @ Rs.1/share subject to approval of Shareholders, which makes total Dividend for the FY 2021-22 to Rs.4,440 crore, which is highest ever by GAIL. Besides this, Buyback of Shares amounting to Rs 1,083 crore has already been approved.

He stated that GAIL has awarded contract to set-up India's largest Electrolyser to produce Hydrogen. He further added, Company is also tying up new gas sources to meet the emerging gas demand in Domestic market and continue its foot prints in International Market.

The Company has also embarked upon alternate energies like green hydrogen, renewables and bio-fuels projects which are of national importance and would likely provide a transition to the future.