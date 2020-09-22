GAIL wins Mega Large Biz Leaders Award

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has won the Leaders Award in the Mega Large Business, Process Sector category in the 11th edition of Frost & Sullivan - MEASA and TERI - The Energy and Resources Institute's Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2020. The award recognises corporates in sustainable development practices that provide a measurable and verifiable framework for sustainability.

Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL said, "We are extremely happy and honoured to have been recognised as Leader in Mega Business Process Sector Category this year by Frost & Sullivan & TERI Award Jury. The award is essentially a result of eco-conscious development GAIL has been pursuing for the past 36 years." Frost & Sullivan and TERI Award Assessment is an in-depth and comprehensive assessment based on a framework covering all critical areas of sustainability.