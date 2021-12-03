Gail to invest in startups; calls for new plans

New Delhi: In a bid to support the Start-Ups operating in identified focus areas, GAIL (India) Limited plans to invest in such companies through its Start-Up initiative 'Pankh'.

GAIL has now opened a fresh Round for Solicitation of Investment Proposals from the Start-Ups operating in areas such as natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, bio manure marketing, nano materials, IoT and data mining, environment, health and social, etc.

The current Solicitation Round will remain open from 1st December, 2021 to 15th January, 2022.

Further details of focus areas are available on GAIL's website under GAIL Pankh Section. The Start-Ups that are interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through link 'GAIL Pankh' on GAIL's website https://gailonline.com.