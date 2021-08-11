GAIL gets award for highest procurement through GeM portal

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited was today awarded by Government e Marketplace (GeM) for making the highest procurement of Rs 1,033 crore among Central Public Sector Enterprises through the GeM portal in 2020-21.

Accepting the award, GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain said that GAIL was continuously striving to increase its procurement through GeM. He also thanked GeM for accepting GAIL's suggestion to facilitate procurement of critical items like linepipes through its portal for the first time.

Government e Marketplace facilitates online procurement of common use Goods & Services required by various Government Departments, organisations, PSUs. GAIL Director (Finance) A K Tiwari was also present on the occasion. The award was presented by P K Singh, CEO of GeM. In the current financial year, GAIL has made procurement of Rs 526 crore through the GeM portal till July 2021.