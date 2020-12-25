Gadkari inaugurates/lays foundation for 27 road projects in Assam

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 27 highway projects in Assam, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

These projects have road length of nearly 439 kilometres, involving construction value of Rs 2,366 crore.

The Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister also unveiled a life-size bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to commemorate his birth anniversary.

"These projects will ease the transportation of commercial goods within and across the state, will improve connectivity at the borders, enhance employment opportunities, save time and fuel, improve tourism and infra development, and will result in providing connectivity for agricultural produce up to larger markets," the ministry said in a statement.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal presided over the function.

Addressing an event in Assam, Gadkari assured the state government of his full support in developing network of national highways in the state.

He said funds worth Rs 2,104 crore were approved for 174 projects under CRIF (Central Road and Infrastructure Fund) for the state, out of which Rs 1,177 crore have been released till now.He also announced a sum of Rs 221 crore under CRIF for the current year against the annual accrual of Rs 139 crore.

Gadkari announced enhancement in the NHO (National Highways Original)amount for Assam from Rs 1,213 crore to Rs 2,578 crore for current financial year, the statement said. He informed that road and infrastructure works worth Rs 85,000 crore will be taken up in the state.