Gadkari calls for qualitative reforms in transport sector

New Delhi: Emphasising collaboration amongst all stakeholders for qualitative reforms in the transportation sector, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said, "We should overcome differences and not think in silos. All the stakeholders should understand each other's issues and with mutual consent focus on planning futuristic policies so that the country's transport is run on fuel made in India only."



Gadkari underscored the importance of an integrated approach with multi-modal transportation being at the core if India has to become a five trillion dollar economy. He said that 90 per cent of passenger traffic and 70 per cent of goods traffic used roads, and there is a need for an integrated approach where waterways, railways and airports are interlinked, and logistics parks would play a critical role.

While inaugurating the two-day National Conference 'MANTHAN – Idea to Action', Gadkari emphasised on qualitative contribution and a vision for creating new things to make India the foremost developed country.

An integrated approach is essential to reduce logistics costs from 16 per cent to 10 per cent. Giving the example of how bus ports can be centres of growth, the minister said, "It is imperative to link different modes of transportation while improving road infrastructure through the infusion of new technologies and modern equipment and materials."

Citing how 750 km in his constituency is free of potholes, he said, "Bitumen and cement topping are ways to ensure its longevity. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation is working on fully cemented roads with an investment of about Rs 6,000 crore. The initial cost may be high, but it will be maintenance-free for 25 years."

He also cited how the cost of the 14.2 km Zoji La Tunnel has been reduced by nearly Rs 5,000 crore through pre-cast materials and modern tunnelling equipment.