Gadkari asks domestic auto industry to adopt Make in India

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday called for the domestic automobile industry to adopt Make in India, asserting that there should be no import of auto components, and all the components should be made in the country at a

reasonable price.

Speaking at an event, the minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said "by accepting new technologies, we are going to create new markets, more profits, turnover, and more employment potential in the country".

He said the government was in the process of encouraging MSMEs, with good track record of the past five years in terms of bank turnover, GST, income tax and based on balance sheet, to raise capital from the capital market.

Addressing an event through video conferencing, the minister said that "we are trying to make the ethanol-economy from present size of 20,000 crore rupees to Rs 2 lakh crore". Suggesting the automobile industry to adopt the Make in India programme and Made in India, the minister said there should be no import of auto components and 100 per cent components should be made in India.