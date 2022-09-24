G Ravisankar assumes charge as Director (Finance) of POWERGRID

New Delhi: G Ravisankar has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) of Power Grid Cor-poration of India Limited (POWERGRID). Prior to this, he was working as Execu-tive Director (Finance) at POWERGRID. He played a pivotal role in digitisation of finance functions, establishment of bill processing hubs and ERP implementation and development. An accomplished technocrat, he has post qualification experi-ence of 32 years, serving predominantly in POWERGRID (after a brief stint in NLC India Limited) in Construction office, Sub-stations, Regional Headquarters and Corporate Centre located in various parts of India. He has a vast experience in key finance functions viz. Resource Mobilisation, Budgeting, Financial Report-ing, Commercial, Works Accounting and Retiral Benefits Fund Management.