Future-RIL deal: Amazon creating confusion, 'playing dog in the manger', says Biyani

New Delhi: Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani has alleged that Amazon is "playing the dog in the manger" and trying to create a confusion about the group's Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance

Industries.

Seeking to assuage concerns of employees amid the ongoing tussle with e-commerce giant Amazon, Biyani said the organisation is on firm legal footing and that has been vindicated by the regulatory approvals received for the deal from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), market regulator SEBI and the bourses.

The development comes days after Amazon petitioned the Delhi High Court to block the Future Group from selling retail assets to Reliance Industries and sought detention of Biyani and family

members.

In a letter addressed to the Future Group employees, Biyani alleged that Amazon is running a concerted and coordinated media campaign and leaking misleading information.

Biyani said the Future Group was the target of a new form of attack and that a "corporate battle" is being fought for supremacy over Indian customers 70 years after India became a republic and also alleged that immense resources are being deployed on influencing Indian society's mindset and belief systems.