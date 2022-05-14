Future Retail's Chief Financial Officer resigns

New Delhi: Debt-ridden Future Retail's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) C P Toshniwal has resigned from the company, effective May 12.

Toshniwal's resignation is the recent addition to the string of resignations that started after the Rs 24,713-crore deal was called off last month by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries after creditors voted against it.

Last week, Future Retail's Managing Director Rakesh Biyani stepped down, while officials including the company secretary of the debt-ridden firm tendered resignation.

"C P Toshniwal Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned with effect from the closure of business hours of May 12, 2022. Consequent to the same, he shall also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel' (KMP) of the Company," FRL said in a regulatory filing.

Future Retail Ltd (FRL), a flagship firm of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, now faces an insolvency petition filed by its lenders before the National Company Law Tribunal as it has committed defaults.

FRL was part of the 19 companies which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.