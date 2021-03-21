Future moves Delhi HC's division bench against single-member bench order

New Delhi: The Future Group has moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the order passed by the single-member bench, which has directed to stay its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries to sell its retail and wholesale business.

The Kishore Biyani-led group firm, Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has now filed an appeal before the higher bench of the same High Court against the orders passed by a single-member bench of Justice J R Midha, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing. "The company has filed an appeal before the High Court of Delhi against the impugned order dated March 18, 2021 passed by Single Judge..., said Future Retail.

Earlier, in a statement on Friday, Future Retail had said the order of the single-member bench would have no impact on the ongoing proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which is presently going through the scheme of arrangement between the Future Group and Reliance Retail. The NCLT has reserved its order over the scheme of arrangement that entails the consolidation of Future Group's retail and wholesale and transferring it to Reliance in a Rs 24,713 crore deal that was announced in August last year.

The Future-Reliance deal, which is contested by global e-Commerce major Amazon, has already received clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), SEBI and bourses, and the scheme of arrangement is now awaiting the nod from the NCLT and shareholders.Passing a 134-page long judgement, Justice Midha had on Thursday directed Kishore Biyani-led FRL not to take further action on the deal with Reliance and held that the group willfully violated the EA's order.

The high court had rejected all the objections raised by the Future Group and imposed a cost of Rs 20 lakh on it as well as its directors.

It had directed them to deposit the amount in Prime Minister's Relief Fund within two weeks for being used for providing COVID-19 vaccination to senior citizens of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category of Delhi.

The high court's judgement came on Amazon's plea seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's EA on October 25, 2020, restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.