Future group firms convene shareholder, creditors meetings to seek nod for RIL deal

New Delhi: Future group firms are convening meetings of their respective shareholders and creditors in November to seek approval to their proposed merger into Future Enterprises as part of the Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Retail.

Several listed transferor firms including Future Retail, Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Markets Networks and Future Supply Chain Solutions - have informed their shareholders and creditors about the meetings which will take place on November 10 and 11.

The meetings of the equity shareholders, secured creditors and unsecured creditors will be held through video conferencing /other audio-visual means, said Future group companies, adding that remote e-voting facility will be offered to all participants.

The scheme of arrangement between Future and Reliance Retail, announced in August last year entails consolidation of Future Group's 19 companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing assets into one entity -- Future Enterprises Ltd.

Future Enterprises Ltd is the transferee company to Reliance Retail.

The meetings are being called as per the order passed by the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 28 that had asked Future group to take approval from its shareholders and creditors over the scheme of arrangement.

E-commerce giant Amazon, which is contesting the deal, did not respond to e-mailed queries seeking comments on the shareholders and creditors' meeting.