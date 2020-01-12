Fuel prices fall on Sunday after rise for three days

New Delhi: Some relief for consumers as fuel prices fell on Sunday after rise for three consecutive days. The price of petrol fell by 10-12 paise a litre while that of diesel by 6-7 paise per litre in all major cities across the country.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 75.90 a litre, Rs 81.49 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.48 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.86 a litre in Chennai after the decrease in price.

Similarly, diesel costs Rs 69.11 a litre in Delhi, Rs 72.47 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 71.48 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 73.04 a litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation website.

The decrease in prices came after Brent crude prices fell after de-escalation of tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East.

The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports 80 per cent of its crude requirements.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.