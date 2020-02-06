Fuel prices fall again even as Brent rises marginally
New Delhi: After two days of no change, the fuel prices fell again on Thursday even though international crude prices moved up marginally. The price of petrol was reduced by 8-10 paise and that of diesel by 12-13 paise on Thursday across all major cities in India.
The petrol now costs at Rs 72.59 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.55 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.57 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 75.73 a litre in Chennai.
Similarly, diesel costs Rs 65.92 a litre in Delhi, Rs 69.09 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 68.29 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 69.63 a litre in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.
Brent crude was trading at $56.23 per barrel, an increase of 1.17 per cent from the previous close.
Experts said that Brent crude rose after reports of advances in combating coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign that fuel demand may rebound in the world's second largest consumer country.
The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements.
Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sheena Bora murder case: HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea6 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT
PM Modi on CAA: Nehru was in favour of protecting Pak...6 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT
I like Manoj Tiwari's songs, he dances well: Kejriwal6 Feb 2020 10:34 AM GMT
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen...6 Feb 2020 10:30 AM GMT
Lava launches Z53 in India for Rs 4,8296 Feb 2020 10:06 AM GMT