From Adani to Hiranandani, top corporates to attend 3rd GBC

Lucknow: Gearing to make Uttar Pradesh a hub of industrialisation, the Yogi Adityanath government is all set to organise the third groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) on June 3 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 62 top industry captains who have confirmed their presence as of now.

Prominent among those who have confirmed their participation in the event to be organised in Lucknow are Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Sanjeev Goenka, Sajjan Jindal, Niranjan Hiranandani and Sudhir Mehta.

The historic event will be inaugurated by PM Modi, who will also perform the bhoomi pujan for nearly two thousand projects worth Rs 75,000 crores, virtually.

This would be the third groundbreaking ceremony under the Yogi Adityanath government during the last five years, but the first after he returned to power.

While Kumar Mangalam Birla is heading the Aditya Birla Group, which has operations across 36 countries, Gautam Adani is the chairman and Founder of the Adani

Group.

Niranjan Hiranandani is the co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group. During this, PM Modi will also inaugurate an exhibition which will have stalls showcasing products of 12 start-ups and 14 investors.

Apart from this, One District One Product (ODOP) will put up about 62 stalls. Eminent and leading industrialists of the country and abroad will also share their views in GBC-3.

Among the prominent projects that would be kicked off by the groundbreaking are data centers of Adani and Hiranandani groups worth Rs 4,900 crore and Rs 9,100 crore respectively along with the Rs 2,100 crore software development centers of Microsoft.

Medical Device Park will also be set up in the Yamuna Expressway area. About 3,000 people are expected to attend GBC-3 to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. It also includes central officials including union ministers. At the government level 10 committees have been formed for GBC-3.

The Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and the Chief Secretary are personally monitoring the projects to be included in GBC 3.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has sent invitations to 150 leading industrialists.

Invitations have been sent by the department to all the investors investing worth more than Rs 3 crore.