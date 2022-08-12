Freight loading of Northeast Frontier Railway registers over 20% growth in July

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway has been continuously registering growth in freight loading. N F Railway has loaded 1.031 million tonnes (MT) during the month of July, 2022. This is a rise of 20.3 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. N F Railway has loaded 4.011 MT from April to July of this financial year. This is an increase of 26 per cent as compared to corresponding period of the previous year.

During the month of July, 2022, coal loading increased by 440 per cent and loading of few other commodities like stone chips, potatoes etc. also increased by a good margin in comparison to corresponding period of the previous year. During the month, fertilizer loading increased by 75 per cent, container loading increased by 83.3 per cent, POL loading increased by 8.7 per cent, cement loading increased by 66.7 per cent and loading of other commodities increased by 35.7 per cent.

During the current financial year from April, 2022 to July, 2022, coal loading increased by 1831.6 per cent, dolomite loading increased by 14.6 per cent in comparison to corresponding period of the previous

year.

Cement loading increased by 66.7 per cent, POL loading increased by 15 per cent, container loading increased by 41.7 per cent and other commodities increased by 25.9 per cent. It is overall increase of

26 per cent.